Buy Canada loopholes grow

Federal departments are finding new ways to work around Ottawa’s “Buy Canadian” directive, according to internal documents obtained through Access to Information requests, raising fresh questions about how strictly the policy is being applied across government.Blacklock's Reporter says an internal memo from the Department of Agriculture indicates officials will comply with the procurement rules only when doing so does not add extra cost, delay projects, or conflict with what the department considers the “public interest.” The approach effectively leaves broad discretion for exemptions in practice.“The definition of ‘Canadian,’ including origin and content rules, will need clear and consistent interpretation across departments,” the October 31 memo states. It also warns that supply shortages in specialized sectors, including equipment, could reduce competition and stretch delivery timelines, potentially driving up costs where domestic capacity is limited.The document further notes that exceptions would apply where Canadian goods or suppliers are unavailable, would cause undue delay, or are deemed not in the public interest. Approval for such exemptions would rest at the associate deputy minister level.The memo, prepared for discussions with the Treasury Board on implementing the policy, also signals an intent to keep definitions narrow and flexible. “Clarity on key implementation elements, definitions of Canadian content, exception processes and alignment with trade obligations will be essential,” it says, adding that consistent guidance across departments is needed to avoid delays or cost overruns.Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the Buy Canadian initiative on September 5, framing it as part of a broader effort to strengthen domestic industry. “Canada is on a mission to build Canada strong,” he said at the time..However, the policy’s practical meaning has already been described as limited. Housing Minister Gregor Robertson said on March 19 that “Buy Canadian” requirements would not be rigid and would initially target roughly 30% Canadian content in federal contracting.“Across government, it will vary,” Robertson said. “We’re not being rigid about this because there are many supply chains we still need to improve across the country to make sure we can supply Canadian materials at affordable rates for the infrastructure and housing that we build.”Further clarification from the Department of Public Works, submitted to the Senate national finance committee on May 1, added another layer of flexibility. The department stated that companies could be considered “Canadian suppliers” even if they are 100% foreign-owned, provided they maintain a business presence in the country.According to the submission, a Canadian supplier is defined as an entity with a permanent place of business in Canada that is identifiable, accessible during normal business hours, and engaged in day-to-day operations domestically. Foreign-owned firms may qualify so long as they have a Canadian address, file taxes in Canada, and carry out business activities within the country.The report makes clear that the policy does not impose any ownership threshold, meaning control and capital can remain entirely offshore while still qualifying under federal procurement rules.Critics argue the evolving definitions and broad exemption criteria risk turning the Buy Canadian policy into more of a branding exercise than a strict procurement standard, particularly as departments continue to emphasize cost, timing, and trade obligations over domestic content requirements.