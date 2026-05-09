Buy Canadian Policy allows fully foreign-owned firms to qualify as 'Canadian'

Ottawa’s much-touted “Buy Canadian” policy does not require companies to be Canadian-owned, allowing even 100% foreign-owned firms to qualify for federal contracts, according to newly disclosed records.Blacklock's Reporter says documents from the Department of Public Works show the definition of a “Canadian supplier” under Prime Minister Mark Carney’s policy is based on operational presence rather than ownership, meaning multinational corporations with a minimal footprint in Canada can still be deemed Canadian.“The policy does not establish a share ownership threshold,” the department wrote in a report to the Senate national finance committee. Instead, companies qualify if they maintain a business location in Canada, employ staff, register for taxes and conduct day-to-day operations domestically.That broad criteria would extend to foreign-owned entities operating in Canada, including firms like the Bank of China, so long as they meet the basic requirements.Officials said a company must have a physical presence in Canada, be accessible during regular business hours and avoid outsourcing work in a way that leaves little economic activity in the country. Beyond that, no ownership test applies.The disclosure contradicts earlier testimony from senior officials who suggested there were rules tied to Canadian share ownership. Dominic Laporte, a senior assistant deputy minister, told senators the policy had “very clear” criteria and implied ownership thresholds existed, though he could not provide specifics at the time.In a follow-up filing, the department clarified that no such ownership requirement exists, acknowledging a firm can qualify as Canadian regardless of where its shareholders or headquarters are based.Laporte later defended the approach, warning that imposing strict ownership rules could complicate procurement and create unintended consequences for Canadian companies operating internationally..Cabinet has largely avoided detailing the policy’s criteria in public, while continuing to promote it as a tool to strengthen the domestic economy.Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne has repeatedly urged governments and consumers alike to prioritize Canadian purchases, framing the policy as a way to bolster national industry and economic resilience.“We need to focus on what we can control,” Champagne said in earlier remarks, calling for a unified push across all levels of government and among consumers to support Canadian businesses.The newly revealed guidelines, however, suggest the definition of “Canadian” under the policy is far looser than advertised, raising questions about who ultimately benefits from federal procurement under the program.