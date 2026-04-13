'Buy Canadian Trudeau' lives it up at California music festival amid ongoing Canada-US trade dispute

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was pictured alongside his girlfriend Katy Perry at the 2026 Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California. Trudeau has received some backlash for this amid ongoing pressure from the Canadian government for Canadians to "Buy Canadian" during the ongoing trade dispute with the United States.The former PM was pictured living it up at the Southern California festival, with pictures from his new girlfriend's social media showing the pair listening to fellow Canadian Justin Bieber and drinking out of plastic cups..Trudeau has received blowback for perceived hypocrisy around his decision to travel to a country he recently told Canadians to avoid for patriotic reasons. .Not only has Trudeau seemingly forgotten his own previous policy regarding travel to the United States, he has also been pictured drinking out of plastic cups, something he had previously encouraged Canadians to avoid doing.As people have pointed out on social media, Trudeau seems to forget his own previously stated stance on plastic cups, saying, "We have recently switched to drinking water bottles out of, water out of, when we have water bottles, out of a plastic, sorry, away from plastic towards paper, um, drink box water bottle sorta things.”.Amidst all the music and festivities, Trudeau also found time to put out a tweet celebrating the defeat of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in the Hungarian parliamentary election."Hungarians voted for change and a renewed commitment to democratic institutions after years of erosion under Viktor Orbán. A powerful and positive signal to democracies around the world that citizens can reclaim institutions and restore respect for rights," he wrote on Twitter, presumably in-between music sets..Despite the seemingly "sunny ways" the couple are currently experiencing, things may get a tad rocky as Perry has been accused of sexual assault by former Orange Is the New Black star Ruby Rose.The accusations came out Monday morning when Rose posted on social media saying that "Katy Perry sexual [sic] assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne."She claimed the incident happened "two decades ago" but stated that she has filed a police report and will be looking at potential legal action against Perry..Coachella will continue until April 19th, but in light of the recent news regarding Perry, it remains to be seen if the former prime minister will be in attendance for the entire festival.