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'Buy Canadian Trudeau' lives it up at California music festival amid ongoing Canada-US trade dispute

The former PM and his popstar girlfriend were pictured at the 2026 Coachella Music Festival living large amid ongoing Canada-US trade issues
Former PM Justin Trudeau and his new girlfriend Katy Perry at the 2026 Coachella Music Festival
Former PM Justin Trudeau and his new girlfriend Katy Perry at the 2026 Coachella Music FestivalScreengrabs from @katyperry on Instagram
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Katy Perry
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Canada-US trade relations
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry
Coachella
Hungarian Election
Ruby Rose

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