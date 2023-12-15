BY THE GRACE OF GOD: Baby swept away by Tennessee tornado found alive in a tree

A family has been reunited in Clarksville Tennessee after a tornado swept away a four-month-old infant, who was later found alive “by the grace of God." in a tree.The baby was found safely in his bassinet, which was perched in the branches of a fallen tree. Sydney Moore and her partner were inside their mobile home with their two children Saturday when an EF-3 level tornado tore through, demolished their home and carried away their baby. The tornado killed six people and injured more than two dozen, according to the New York Post. “Something in me just told me to run and jump on top of my son,” Moore told Nashville’s WSMV News about her eldest, one-year-old child. “The moment I jumped on him, the walls collapsed.”Moore’s boyfriend saw the tornado take out their home and sweep away their youngest child’s bassinet. “The roof came off first, the tip of the tornado came down and picked up the bassinet with our baby,” she said. “He was the first thing to go up.”The boyfriend held onto the bassinet “the whole time, and they went into circles,” she said. He suffered a broken arm and shoulder. Other than that, everyone just had minor cuts and bruises. The family escaped the flattened home and went in search of their baby, finding the bassinet wedged into the branches of a fallen tree about 10 minutes later. “I thought he was dead,” she said. “I was pretty sure he was dead and we weren’t going to find him. But he’s here, and that’s by the grace of God.”.Moore and her family lost all their personal belongings in the tragedy, but their community has showered them with diapers, formula and other necessities to help them get by. “This disaster has affected more than just this family, so I would like to extend my thoughts and prayers to everyone affected,” Caitlin Moore, Sydney’s sister, wrote in the crowdfunding listing.