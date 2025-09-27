News

Cabinet aides tried to limit fallout from $1B BC Ferries China contract

Chrystia Freeland and Justin Trudeau
Chrystia Freeland and Justin TrudeauWestern Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Bc Ferries
Chrsytia Freeland
Weihai Shipyards
Canada Infrastructure Bank’

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news