By Dave Naylor

Cabinet has replaced its chief pandemic manager for the fourth time in 28 months. Heather Jeffrey, a career civil servant, was named $274,000-a year president of the Public Health Agency. The last three presidents abruptly resigned without completing their contracts, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“The scale and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented for us,” Jeffrey testified at 2020 hearings of the Commons health committee. Jeffrey was reassigned from her previous job as associate deputy health minister.

