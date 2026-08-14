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Cabinet approved Afghanistan combat mission after cursory discussion

Cpl. Shane Taylor, Kandahar Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) waits as other PRT soldiers discuss neighborhood issues with a local elder, in August 2008. 
Cpl. Shane Taylor, Kandahar Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) waits as other PRT soldiers discuss neighborhood issues with a local elder, in August 2008. Western Standard files
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Afghanistan
Canadian Armed Forces
Nato
Paul Martin
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Department Of National Defence
Rick Hillier
Afghanistan war
Canada's Afghanistan mission
bill graham
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