Cabinet yesterday called on consultants to help it create a long-promised Financial Crimes Agency. According to Blacklock's Reporter, the Department of Public Safety said work will continue into 2024.

“The Department of Public Safety has a requirement for a contractor to conduct research, analysis and undertake key stakeholder interviews in order to develop a final report outlining options for the organizational design of the Canadian Financial Crimes Agency,” the department said in a notice to contractors. “The final report will compliment internal research, analysis and policy development to inform a proposal to establish this new law enforcement agency.”

northrungrader
northrungrader

So will they actually pursue criminal charges for the Aga Khan scandal, audit the Trudeau Foundation for accepting bribes from a foreign Communist government or will they just imprison Trudeau's political enemies?

A Person
A Person

“JT” not HT

A Person
A Person

Gee, do you think they’ll hire the racketeering and corrupted McKinsey Group that Turdeau loves so much? The same “consultants” that advices ICE to cut costs by reducing food for migrant detainees, supported Purdue in its efforts to poison the US with opioids ($574 million settlement), corruption charges in South Africa (>$100 million settlement), the near-ruin of Swissair, and of course Enron. HT always chooses the best people to surround himself with (lol). Kinda like when he was BFF and roomies with Christopher Ingvaldson, the now convicted (can’t say the word).

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Bald faced attempt by the Trudeau Liberals to deflect attention from their latest scandal; help from the Chinese government to get elected. Not just once, but twice! And counting?!?

