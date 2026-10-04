Cabinet considers new Canadian youth civic corps program modeled on European one

The federal government is considering creating a new taxpayer-funded youth civic corps modelled on a European Union volunteer program, following earlier Canadian youth initiatives that cost hundreds of millions of dollars.A Privy Council report says Ottawa is examining a Canadian version of the European Solidarity Corps, which provides opportunities for young people to volunteer on community, cultural, environmental and social projects.“The Government of Canada is looking into the possibility of developing its own civic corps in Canada,” said the report. “This would be a youth program where youth could participate in nation building projects and get free training as volunteers.”Blacklock's Reporter said the European Solidarity Corps provides funding to organizations hosting young volunteers for projects ranging from environmental work to community services. Its budget this year totals $282 million, according to the report.The Privy Council commissioned nationwide focus groups to gauge reaction to the Canadian proposal and test possible names for the program.“Asked whether they had seen, read or heard anything about a civic corps in Canada, participants indicated they had not,” said the May 7 report.A small number of respondents said they were aware of similar initiatives in countries including Denmark and South Korea.“Asked what came to mind when they heard the phrase ‘civic corps,’ a large number reported being unfamiliar with the term,” said the report Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views.Researchers explained that civic corps typically involve paid or volunteer work-study programs for young adults that provide job training, education and experience in environmental conservation, land management or community service.The proposal follows previous federal youth volunteer programs, including the Canada Service Corps launched by former prime minister Justin Trudeau in 2018.The program offered students payments of up to $1,500 for volunteer work.A 2025 audit found few young Canadians or charitable organizations were aware of the Canada Service Corps despite the program costing taxpayers $204.4 million.Another federal youth program, Katimavik, was established in 1977 and later chaired by Trudeau before he entered federal politics.Katimavik offered young participants a $1,000 bonus for volunteer work. Its annual federal budget reached $14 million before funding cuts in 2012..The latest Privy Council research also asked participants to choose potential names for a new suite of federal programs aimed at Canadians between 15 and 30.Options included “Youth Build Canada Program,” “Youth Ready to Work Program” and “Work Readiness and Experience Program.”“On balance, ‘Work Readiness and Experience Program’ was overwhelmingly preferred,” said the report.The focus groups were conducted by Toronto polling firm The Strategic Counsel under a $1.6 million federal contract.Participants also raised concerns about the cost of establishing another federal youth program.“Several expressed concerns as to whether it would be financially feasible for the Government of Canada at present, especially given other pressing priorities such as the high cost of living and housing affordability,” researchers wrote.Others raised concerns about bureaucracy and whether the program could be effectively administered.“A number also worried about the potential for ineffective implementation and administrative complexities,” said the report.Some participants questioned whether participation could eventually become mandatory, with researchers noting concerns “that not everyone would be a good fit.”The Privy Council report did not specify how much a Canadian civic corps would cost or when the government could launch the program.