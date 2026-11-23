CALGARY — Ottawa told MPs the American proposal that stalled trade talks in August would have left Canadian automakers worse off. Cabinet declined to say what tariff Washington wanted or what rate Canada would accept in a new deal.Blacklock’s Reporter reported that Conservative MP Scot Davidson asked for the proposed US auto tariff rate when Canada suspended negotiations. The Department of Foreign Affairs tabled its reply Friday in the House of Commons. Unverified accounts put the proposed rate at 15%.Canada had sought tariff relief for automobiles, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and buses. The department said Washington’s terms were “uneconomic and unfair” and undermined the value of a deal for Canada..Ottawa seeks interim US trade deal as automakers face billions in tariffs.Prime Minister Mark Carney indicated August 22 that cabinet expected some US auto tariffs to remain. He said Canada should face a lower rate than its competitors.“It should clearly be the lowest because you have this added market protection,” said Carney. “We weren’t satisfied.”The Canada-US Auto Pact eliminated tariffs that stood at 17.5% in 1964. Within a decade, the share of Canadian vehicle production shipped to the US rose from 7% to 60%. Canadian automakers now export about one million vehicles a year to the US.Brian Kingston, CEO of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association, told the Commons trade committee June 9 that 90% of vehicles built in Canada are destined for the US market.“If there’s no access, there’s no industry?” asked Conservative MP Jacob Mantle.“That’s correct,” said Kingston.