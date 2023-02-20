Covid vaccine

Cabinet is demanding MPs take an oath of secrecy as a condition of seeing terms of its $5 billion contracts with vaccine manufacturers. Members of the Commons public accounts committee called it a dangerous precedent to limit scrutiny of federal spending, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“It sounds like they’re trying to protect the government and not the taxpayers,” said Conservative MP Kelly McCauley (Edmonton West, AB), who called the proposal “a horrible precedent” for all Commons committees. “We cannot allow something like this to stop parliamentarians from doing their job,” said McCauley. “It makes you ask, what’s next?”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

ConcernCitizen
ConcernCitizen

If this is true, then this country is broken to the core. The people will have no hope unless we can vote in MPs that are willing to work for the population.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Canada under the vile psychotic psychopathic pedophile Trudeau is the most corrupt country on the planet

paige.k
paige.k

NDA screams Justin Trudeau…that’s his special thing. At this point everyone with a jt nda needs to step forward. Citizens void any penalties for doing so. We have the most unhonourable pm ever, suppressing everyone now because all those other ndas gave him a bigger ego. His ego will be what ruins him

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

NDAs won’t be necessary soon, for those in the communist party will understand that if they speak out of turn they and their families will be ended.

Grinder
Grinder

Look, just need to be clever and ensure you can secure copies, by any means, and then leak it out through a number of different ways. Then keep your mouth shut and your innuendo's in check, NDA's can be hurdles but not chasms.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Well, that is not at all suspicious.

There should be no such thing as our elected officials signing NDAs to hide activities from the citizens of Canada. That is utterly ridiculous. WE are supposed to be in charge.

Can an employee sign an agreement never to tell his Boss about what he has done at work? Or to hide deals he has brought together for the Boss's company?

Our Liberal government is out of control.

When the Conservatives get back in, the people should demand that legislation be re-written and made open once more. This Liberal government is now a force of fascism, and is behaving like no Canadian government has ever before.

I think the Liberal party needs to be removed, never to be allowed to run again.

LOL (Little Old Lady)
LOL (Little Old Lady)

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Goose
Goose

Sunny ways.

northrungrader
northrungrader

You wouldn't allow any paper trail that may lead to the Trudeau Foundation, nor any other Liberal/NDP MP...

