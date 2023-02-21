CBC Logo

Cabinet awarded a retroactive 10.3% pay raise to CBC chief executive Hubert Lacroix, though he left the Crown corporation five years ago.

The Department of Canadian Heritage yesterday would not comment on the backdated pay raise, typically awarded to boost pension payments, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

It is this kind of crud that the people will just not take anymore..tin pot dictatorship style..

guest399
guest399

More corruption from the corrupt.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

An extra 10% for the former big guy or I'll spill the beans.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Well does that mean a future Prime Minister can retroactively cancel the pension, benefits and any other perks of any former Prime Minister with ethics violations? Maybe audit the former Prime Minister and any financial institutions with his name on them?

Bguilfoyle
Bguilfoyle

I like your thinking.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Great idea!

guest854
guest854

“The $44,000 raise was recommended by the prime minister, according to cabinet records.” Unbelievable, he just can’t stop giving away our money! As if this guys pension is not adequate already. So it seems this guy will now get a top up in pension that is retroactive to his retirement. Must be nice to have friends in high places.

nocows
nocows

Brought to you by a small fringe corrupt government, supported by a small fringe corrupt government.

