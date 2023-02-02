The federal government introduced a new bill, C-39, delaying the expansion of Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) to Canadians whose sole underlying condition is a mental disorder.
"The safety of Canadians must come first, which is why we are taking additional time to get this right," said Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti (LaSalle-Émard-Verdun, QC) Thursday.
"Protecting the safety and security of vulnerable people, and supporting individual autonomy and freedom of choice, are central to Canada's MAiD regime."
Under Canada's current MAiD law, anybody suffering from a mental illness who met all eligibility criteria would have been eligible beginning on March 17, 2023. But the legislation introduced by Lametti, Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos (Québec, QC), and Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Carolyn Bennett (Toronto-St. Paul's, ON) will extend the temporary exclusion period until March 17, 2024.
According to Lametti, the one-year period will provide additional time to prepare for the MAiD expansion, as well as allow time to consider the Special Joint Committee on MAID's final report, expected in February 2023.
Lametti said that will also allow for the completion of "complex and in-depth" studies on issues surrounding MAiD.
"We call on all parliamentarians to give this bill the swift and urgent attention it requires," he said.
Duclos said assisted dying is a "very personal and complex issue," and the extension will play a "crucial role in protecting the most vulnerable while supporting their autonomy."
The federal government will also support the development of an accredited Canadian MAiD curriculum to support clinician education and training. The curriculum, which will will consist of seven modules, begin in the fall 2023, with the aim for all modules to be available by the end of the year.
Since MAiD was first legalized back in 2016, assisted deaths in Canada rose from 1,000 that year to more than 10,000 in 2021. One in 30 deaths in Canada now come from medically assisted suicide, according to the third annual report on MAiD in Canada.
Last December, several military veterans testified when seeking help from Veterans Affairs Canada, they were offered assisted suicide without asking. This included retired Cpl. Christine Gauthier, a veteran and Paralympian.
"With respect to MAiD, I have a letter in my file because I've had to face that as well. I have a letter saying that if you're so desperate, madam, we can offer you MAiD," Gauthier testified in front of the Veterans Affairs Committee.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.