Cabinet moves to ban swastika 80 years after Germany outlawed it

Eighty years after Germany outlawed the Nazi flag, Ottawa is moving to ban public display of the swastika and other symbols tied to terrorist groups.Blacklock's Reporter says Attorney General Sean Fraser included the measure in Bill C-9, a new hate crimes bill that would also create penalties for bullying or obstructing worshippers at churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other community institutions.“This is not a blanket ban on particular symbols,” Fraser told reporters. “It is a new offence that deals with the willful promotion of hate through the use of those symbols.”The bill makes it a crime punishable by up to two years in jail to display symbols “principally used by or principally associated” with listed terrorist groups, including the swastika or Hamas flag. Exemptions are made for journalism, education, religion or art when deemed in the public interest..Bill C-9 also introduces a new offence of “obstruction” aimed at preventing intimidation at places of worship, schools or cultural centres, including blocking doors, driveways or access roads. A Department of Justice backgrounder said the law is intended to protect facilities primarily used for religious worship or community activities, from synagogues and gurdwaras to seniors’ residences.Fraser insisted the bill was drafted to avoid broad limits on free speech. .“Canadians have the right to free expression,” he said. “This bill goes to great lengths to specifically protect the ability of Canadians to take part in peaceful protests and to freely express themselves in a non-violent way.”The text of the bill specifies that charges cannot be laid solely because an activity “discredits, humiliates, hurts or offends.” Fraser said the criminal threshold would apply only when the intent is to “specifically incite fear.”The move comes after two failed attempts by cabinet since 2021 to regulate online content under so-called “online harms” bills. Both previous efforts collapsed under opposition from Conservatives, academics, free speech advocates and independent media.