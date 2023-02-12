Cabinet polled for popular catchphrases in anticipation of its spring budget, records show.
Most Canadians surveyed in Privy Council focus groups said buzzwords were unlikely to solve economic troubles, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“Most were of the view that the economic problems facing Canadians, such as inflation and the rising cost of living, were quite complex and would not be rectified solely by a change in strategy,” said a pollsters’ report.
Findings were based on questionnaires with focus groups nationwide under a $2.4 million research contract with The Strategic Counsel of Toronto.
“Participants were shown several phrases describing various types of approaches to economic development and asked how they interpreted each,” wrote researchers.
“These phrases included a fair economy, a green economy, a progressive economy, an economy that works for all Canadians, and an inclusive economy.”
On fair economy “participants largely thought this referred to an economy in which every individual had an equal opportunity to participate,” said the pollsters’ report Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views. Canadians said a green economy would be “centred around innovations such as zero emission vehicles.”
A progressive economy “would be one in which innovation would be encouraged,” said Canadians’ Views.
An economy that works for all “described a system in which all Canadians would be supported from both an economic and social perspective,” said the report.
An inclusive economy is “one in which all individuals, regardless of gender, background or socioeconomic status, should be able to prosper and succeed,” said Views. Not all catchphrases were popular, it added.
“Participants were asked to indicate which of these economic frameworks the Government of Canada should be aiming to build going forward,” wrote researchers.
“By a wide margin participants exhibited a preference for the prioritization of a ‘fair economy’ and ‘an economy that works for all Canadians.’ It was felt by several these two concepts shared a great deal in common.”
Cabinet last polled for popular catchphrase three years ago. “Build back better” was the most popular slogan identified in a Nov. 16, 2020 report. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that month issued a statement that cabinet would “build back better.” A November 30 Fall Economic Statement promised “building back better.”
“‘Build back better’ emerged as the preferred choice,” wrote pollsters. “Some felt the pandemic revealed what was not working well and what needed to change with respect to the economy and in the lives of Canadians.”
“It was interpreted as a broad, all-encompassing and unifying statement that also encapsulated the ideas of strengthening and restoring the economy with a particular focus on making it better,” wrote researchers. The survey noted “the main criticism was this phrase was already in use in the election campaign within the United States and within the United Kingdom.”
Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(1) comment
How about . . . "Trudope Failure" . . . . or "Justin & Christa Doubled your DEBT"
