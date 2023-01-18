Dental care
Cabinet has invoked confidentiality in refusing to disclose the overhead cost of a new social program, the Canada Dental Benefit. This follows suspicions that administrative expenses are high, though the program disqualifies the poorest Canadian families from receiving aid, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“The government has shared its own estimates of administrative costs with us,” the Parliamentary Budget Office wrote in a report to the House of Commons government operations committee. “However they have designated these figures to be confidential and therefore not to be released.”

