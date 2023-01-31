Chinese Communist Party
Image courtesy of CBC

Cabinet successfully opposed a Federal Court petition that it formally sanction China as genocidal. According to Blacklock's Reporter, a judge rejected the petition by lawyers acting on behalf of minority Uyghur Muslims held in Chinese slave camps.

“The Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project is challenging Canada’s failure to act,” wrote Justice Alan Diner. “However, Canada has not implemented any policy about whether to act or not. Rather it has decided not to act.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Who was it said, "There is a level of admiration I actually have for China because their basic dictatorship is allowing them to actually turn their economy around on a dime and say we need to go green, we need to start, you know, investing in solar”?

Of course, it was Prime Mistake Justin(otheridiot) Castreau in 2013! Would the Lieberals under his (lack of) leadership, EVER sanction communist China as 'genocidal, when he/she/it (inclusivity, doncha know) worships the ground that the ChiCom leadership walks on? Of course not!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The Liberanos and their Trudeau infected mafia will only go after white people because it’s safe to do so and besides as everyone knows Trudeau and the Liberano mafia are funded and employed by the ChiComs

The ChiComs OWN Trudeau

Canada is a dysfunctional dystopian nightmare under the child psychotic Trudeau

Free Canada
Free Canada

Of course the China controlled Liberals will never say anything bad about China. A Royal commission should investigate these claims. And other countries of the G8 must unite and force China to act or face economic penalties world wide. China is full on out of Control!! And I mean the CCP. World leaders must band together to end the CCP abuses of their people and of any country they have harmed with their corrupt dealings. Ie, many small African countries.

