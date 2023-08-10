Michael Chong

Michael Chong 

 Courtesy Michael Chong/Twitter

Cabinet has acknowledged suspicious, abnormal activity in Chinese-language media targeting a Conservative MP was quite likely, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“Unequivocal proof that China ordered and directed the operation is not possible to determine due, to the covert nature of how social media networks are leveraged in this type of information campaign,” said Global Affairs Canada in a statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

