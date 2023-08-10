Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Cabinet has acknowledged suspicious, abnormal activity in Chinese-language media targeting a Conservative MP was quite likely, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Unequivocal proof that China ordered and directed the operation is not possible to determine due, to the covert nature of how social media networks are leveraged in this type of information campaign,” said Global Affairs Canada in a statement.
While it was impossible to prove the Chinese consulate was involved, Global Affairs Canada called its role in this operation “highly probable.”
It said election monitors detected suspicious activity on WeChat over several days in May during federal byelection campaigns in three provinces. WeChat is the same platform implicated in the 2021 campaign alleged to have unseated a Conservative MP.
These monitors noted anonymous accounts, which had not previously published any stories on Canadian politics, began posting messages slandering Conservative MP Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, ON) with the same false claims published at the same time. Chong was not a candidate in any of the byelections.
Global Affairs Canada said WeChat “displayed several indicators of foreign information manipulation and interference, including coordinated content and timing, highly suspicious and abnormal shifts in the volume and scope of engagement and the concealment of state involvement.”
WeChat is a Chinese instant messaging, social media platform, with more than one billion users.
“Between May 4 and 13, a coordinated network of WeChat news accounts featured, shared and amplified a large volume false or misleading narratives about Mr. Chong,” it said.
“Most of the activity was targeted at spreading false narratives about his identity including commentary and claims about his background, political stances and family heritage.”
RCMP Commissioner, Mike Duheme, announced in June it was investigating claims China tried to threaten and intimidate Chong and his family.
The House of Commons Procedure and House Affairs Committee has been investigating China’s actions in 2021 to gather information about his family as revenge for his work in exposing the Uyghur genocide.
Duheme and RCMP Deputy Commissioner Mark Flynn said they contacted Elections Canada’s commission about allegations raised by former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole and NDP MP Jenny Kwan (Vancouver East, BC).
The byelections saw Liberal and Conservative candidates hold ridings in Portage-Lisgar, MB; Winnipeg-South, MB; Oxford, ON; and Notre-Dame-de-Grace, QC.
Evidence at the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee implicated a similar WeChat slander campaign in unseating Conservative MP Kenny Chiu (Steveston-Richmond East, BC) in the last election. Chiu testified in May he lost by 3,477 votes to Liberal MP Parm Bains following what he described as sustained attacks claiming he was a traitor to China.
Chiu said there was a coordinated attack against the Conservatives and him.
“I gave a call to a Canadian Security Intelligence Service contact I had,” he said.
“They came to my campaign office and we had a meeting.”
