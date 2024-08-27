News

CAF veteran Jeff Evely on trial for mischief charges related to Freedom Convoy

CAF veteran Jeff Evely on trial for mischief charges related to Freedom Convoy
CAF veteran Jeff Evely on trial for mischief charges related to Freedom ConvoyWestern Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Emergencies Act
Canadian Armed Forces
Justice Centre For Constitutional Freedoms
Canadian Charter Of Rights And Freedoms
War Memorial
Crown prosecutors
2022 Freedom Convoy in Ottawa
military veteran Jeff Evely
JCCF lawyer Chris Fleury
Right Blend
COVID-19 mandates on vaccines

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news