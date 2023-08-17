Cale Makar

Cale Makar

Electronic Arts Inc. says EA SPORTS NHL 24 will be “the most intense NHL game yet,” and a Colorado Avalanche defenseman from Calgary is the best one to represent it.

The company announced Cale Makar would be cover athlete for this year’s edition, coming to PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation4 and Xbox One on Oct. 6. 

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

RESTITUTOR ORBIS
RESTITUTOR ORBIS

This is great to see. EA (& NHL) seems to be doing a massive 180° from the ridiculous cover of last year's NHL 23, especially the absurd cover version where the woman is standing tall over the guy and where the guy has his legs wide open. Along with ditching the rainbow jerseys this year, I think NHL is waking up a little bit from their woke pandering in recent years, which is a good start but they have a long way to go towards a return to form.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.