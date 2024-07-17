Calgarian charged after gunfight with police

A Calgary man is facing a litany of charges after getting into a gun battle with police on the QEIIThe incident, which occurred on June 22, involved a high-stakes pursuit and culminated in the peaceful surrender of the suspect.At 11:40 p.m., the Alberta RCMP were alerted by the Calgary Police Service regarding a suspect who had previously evaded police and was being tracked by the HAWCS helicopter. Working in coordination with officers from Calgary, RCMP units from Didsbury and Olds deployed a covert tire deflation device, successfully disabling the suspect's vehicle on the QE II Highway near Hwy. 581.Following the vehicle's disablement, a traffic stop was initiated, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the police. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained by either the police officers or the suspect. The police then disengaged and set up containment around the suspect. Through verbal communication, the RCMP successfully deescalated the situation, leading to the suspect’s surrender.The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Stefan Service, of Calgary, has been charged with multiple offences stemming from the incident and previous activities. The charges include:Mischief under $5000 (x2)Causing Unnecessary Suffering to an AnimalFlight From PoliceDangerous Operation of a ConveyanceFailure to Comply with Blood DemandDischarging a Firearm with Intent to Wound or Maim (x2)Assault on a Peace Officer with a Weapon (x2)Reckless Discharge of a Firearm at a PlaceReckless Discharge of a Firearm Endangering Life (x3)Possession of a Firearm in a Motor VehicleUsing a Firearm in the Commission of an OffencePossession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (x2)Possession of a Firearm Contrary to a Prohibition Order (x2)Resisting ArrestFlight from a Peace OfficerFollowing a Judicial Interim Release Hearing, Service was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Calgary on Wednesday.As the investigation by the Southern Alberta District General Investigation Section and Calgary Police Service continues, further charges may be pursued.