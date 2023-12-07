Calgarians band together to lift car off trapped two-year-old

Bus passengers and bystanders worked together Wednesday afternoon to lift a vehicle off a trapped two-year-old following a crash in the city's northeast.A collision between a Calgary Transit bus and a 2002 Nissan Altima at the intersection of 36 St. and Whitehorn Dr. N.E. about 1:20 p.m. resulted in serious injuries to the two-year-old girl who was struck by the Nissan. The Altima, driven by a man in his 20s, had come to a stop against the south curb of Whitehorn Dr., facing east, to allow a passenger to get out just before the bus stop.Simultaneously, a Calgary Transit bus operated by a man in his 60s was making an eastbound turn onto Whitehorn Dr., from southbound 36 St.As the bus maneuvered past the Nissan, which had started to pull away from the curb, the two vehicles collided. The impact caused the Nissan to mount the curb, plowing through the bus stop and striking a bench. The Nissan continued onto the sidewalk, where it hit a 68-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl in a stroller.The force of the collision led to the stroller and the child going under the Nissan before it came to a controlled stop on the front lawn of a nearby residence. Quick-thinking bystanders, including bus passengers and pedestrians, rushed to the scene and lifted the Nissan to free the trapped child.Emergency medical services rushed the two-year-old girl to the hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. The latest update indicates the child is now stable and remains under medical care. The 68-year-old woman sustained minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital for treatment.The driver of the Nissan, who remained at the scene, escaped the incident without injuries. The bus driver, treated on-site for minor injuries, is expected to recover fully. Fortunately, no passengers on the bus reported any injuries.Preliminary findings from the investigation suggest that the placement of the Nissan and the driver holding a Class 7 licence may have contributed to the collision. The Calgary Police Traffic Section is actively investigating the incident and authorities are appealing to the public for any dashcam footage related to the collision. Witnesses or those with information are urged to contact the Calgary Police at 403-266-1234. Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.