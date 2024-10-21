News

Calgarians call for reverse on blanket rezoning at Ward 11 rally

Calgarians call for reverse on blanket rezoning at Ward 11 rally
Calgarians call for reverse on blanket rezoning at Ward 11 rally Western Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary City Council
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Blanket rezoning
Calgary’s South Glenmore Park
Calista Wintrip
Calgary’s Ward 11
Councillor Kourtney Penner

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news