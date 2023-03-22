Calgarians are used to paying through the nose for parking — but now get ready to pay to park in front of your own own.
No, April Fools' Day hasn't arrived early.
A report released in February by commercial real estate company JLL said Calgary has the highest monthly parking rates in Canada and third highest in North America.
The firm said the average rate for an unreserved spot in a third-party lot was $366, with the average reserved spot in a third-party parking stall coming in at $398.71 and the average reserved parking stall for tenants of a building costing $525 and the average unreserved tenant stall was $445, per month.
Those parking stalls are for the most part downtown, but coming soon in 2023 are new and increased parking fees in residential areas — including street parking in front of your home — through the Residential Parking Permit (RPP) program, as outlined on the city’s website.
On the site, the city says RPP is in place “to manage on-street parking in Residential Parking Zones (RPZ) for residents to help ensure available parking for residents and visitors. Under this program, Calgary Parking issues vehicle parking permits to residents living at a qualifying address within an RPZ. The RPP Program is changing based on the Residential Parking Policy changes approved by council. In the updated program, different permit types are issued based on the building type for which the resident is applying.”
“Residential Parking Permit, Visitor Permit and Select Permit 2023 fees will be implemented in Spring/Summer 2023. Until then, residents applying for or renewing these permits will continue to pay the 2022 fees. Residents who have a parking permit that expires after the 2023 parking permit fees are implemented will have to pay for their permits when they renew,” says the city.
The fee structures for residential two-year parking permits (residents are allowed three permits) currently are: one permit, free; second permit, free; third permit $108.90. Renewals for two-year permits in 2023 will increase to: one permit $100; second permit $150; third permit $250.
A maximum of two visitor permits are allowed for two years and are currently free. Renewals will now cost $150 each for a first and second permit.
Says the city, “As with all street parking in Calgary, managing parking demand and encouraging the sharing of public space is the primary goal, not to generate revenue.”
Then it says, “By introducing new permit fees, the costs of administering the program will be recovered, thus contributing to the overall parking revenue allocation back into The City. This, in turn, provides an increased opportunity for surplus parking revenue, which is directly invested in community improvements through the Parking Revenue Reinvestment Program.”
More info on who is affected, where and when is at permits.calgaryparking.com
(7) comments
Well, this will be popular with the majority of Calgarians. Maybe those who voted will wake up to what they have installed. Push Back
More AGENDA 2030 BS. They don't want you owning vehicles, because that entitles you to transportation on your own terms. Between astronomically high gas prices, the 'phasing out' of ICE vehicles and this sh*t, they are doing everything they can to ensure you own NOTHING and are ANGRY. So get angry and make their lives hell already. These people need to be sued personally and mocked everywhere they go.
Exactly.
Yoti can go fu*k herself! We already pay to many taxes! Time for anarchy in the streets! In this instance we need to be more like the Europeans and flood the streets with protestors…enough of this bullsh*t! When does it stop!
So how many Bylaw Officers will need to be hired to police all these Parking Permits in residential areas? Or is this just a cash cow scheme?
They will pay for themselves.
The sooner Calgary burns itself to the ground, the better.
