Calgarians head to the polls Monday for 2025 civic election

Calgarians have until 8 p.m. Monday night to cast their ballots in the 2025 municipal election. Voting stations across the city opened at 10 a.m., marking the final opportunity for residents to help choose the next mayor, council, and school board trustees.Elections Calgary has opened 261 voting stations this year — 73 more than in 2021 — to accommodate population growth and help manage the hand count of ballots that begins after polls close. Each voter must cast their ballot at their designated station and present valid identification.According to the city, 90% of registered voters live within a five-minute drive of their assigned voting station, and 260 of the 261 stations are within 800 metres of a Calgary Transit stop.Hand counting begins immediately after the polls close, once everyone in line has voted. Unofficial results for mayor, council, and school board races are expected to begin appearing online Monday night, with full unofficial tallies anticipated by early Tuesday morning.Advance vote and mail-in ballot results for the mayor’s race are expected around 1 a.m. Tuesday, while council and school trustee results from advance and mail-in ballots will be tallied later that day.Elections Calgary plans to post official results by noon on Friday, October 24.Voters are reminded to confirm their eligibility, bring acceptable ID, and locate their designated polling station using the Voter Guide, the online “Where Do I Vote” tool, or by calling 311.City officials are encouraging Calgarians to take part in the democratic process — and to make sure their voices are heard before the polls close tonight.