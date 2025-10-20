News

Calgarians head to the polls Monday for 2025 civic election

Calgary mayoral candidates Sonya Sharp, Jyoti Gondek, Jeff Davison, Brian Thiessen, Jeromy Farkas
Calgary mayoral candidates Sonya Sharp, Jyoti Gondek, Jeff Davison, Brian Thiessen, Jeromy FarkasCBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Yyccc
Election 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news