Calgary 911 dispatcher charged after leak of confidential emergency information

A Calgary 911 dispatcher has been charged with breach of trust after a police investigation alleged she accessed and shared confidential emergency communications information with an unauthorized individual.The Calgary Police Service said its Sensitive Investigations Unit launched the investigation in January 2026 after receiving allegations that confidential information was being improperly accessed and disclosed outside authorized channels.Investigators allege that between July 2023 and January 2024, Jessica Lynn Nelson, 43, used her position as a Calgary 911 dispatcher to obtain confidential emergency communications information and distribute it to someone not authorized to receive it.Police executed a search warrant on March 31, 2026, seizing several electronic devices.According to investigators, the devices contained evidence that included screenshots of Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) events, dispatcher communications and sensitive personal information connected to emergency calls.Police said the material matched authentic Calgary 911 and Calgary Police Service records and included names, phone numbers, addresses and details related to police and emergency service incidents involving members of the public.Investigators said they do not believe any other Calgary 911 employees were aware of or involved in the alleged activity."Members of the public trust that the personal information they provide during emergencies will be protected and used only for legitimate operational purposes," Staff Sgt. Damien Pearson of the Calgary Police Service Sensitive Investigations Unit said in a statement."Alleged actions that compromise that trust are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly."Nelson has been charged with one count of breach of trust by a public officer under Section 122 of the Criminal Code.She is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 28.Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact the Calgary Police Service or Crime Stoppers.