Calgary airport–Banff rail project gains support from major building trades unions

Major Canadian building trades unions and passenger rail advocates have formalized their support for the proposed Calgary Airport–Downtown–Bow Valley–Banff passenger rail system, marking another milestone in the push toward getting the long-gestating project into the construction phase.Canada’s Building Trades Union, Building Trades of Alberta, and Friends of Calgary Airport–Banff Rail signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to coordinate efforts in support of building the proposed rail line.The 150-kilometre passenger rail system, which would connect the Calgary International Airport through downtown Calgary and the Bow Valley to Banff, was formally submitted in December 2025 to the federal Major Projects Office as a Project of National Interest.Supporters say the project is among Canada’s most “shovel-ready” passenger rail proposals, after nearly a decade of studies, negotiations, and planning.“This agreement reflects our members’ readiness to build nation-building infrastructure that delivers good jobs and long-term public value,” Sean Strickland, executive director of CBTU, said.According to analysis cited by the project’s backers, construction of the combined Calgary Airport–Downtown Express and the Banff extension would support approximately 9,900 job-years — equivalent to roughly 1,700 full-time jobs over a three-year construction period — while generating nearly $700 million in economic output..ALL ABOARD: Updates on the Calgary Airport-Banff, Downtown Express Projects.Project backers estimate tourism and related activity linked to the rail project could support more than 22,000 jobs over the long term.“Alberta’s building trades are ready to build,” Terry Parker, BTA executive director, said.“Investing in projects like CABR puts Albertans to work and strengthens the province.”Advocates say the project’s design gives it a significant advantage over other passenger rail concepts under consideration.The route would largely follow an existing Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) rail corridor, reducing the need for new land acquisition and complex approvals.Bruce Graham, executive director of Friends of CABR, said the timing of the MOU reflects both the project’s progress and the growing interest of building trades in seeing large infrastructure projects move quickly from planning to construction.“In light of the fact that CABR has made a formal submission to the Major Projects Office, it made even more sense to strengthen our engagement with national and provincial trade unions,” Graham told the Western Standard.“This is a project that’s been studied for about 10 years, has a financing relationship with the Canada Infrastructure Bank, and has done substantial work on its financial model.”Graham said that, unlike other passenger rail options being considered by the province, the Calgary–Banff project is much closer to the construction phase — which Graham believes could be realistically entered within the next two years — making the project “very appealing” to building trade unions..Calgary–Banff rail proposal submitted to the federal Major Projects Office.The MOU itself is nonbinding, but it commits the parties to ongoing collaboration around workforce planning, as well as containing provisions for a competitive bid process allowing for other competitors to put their names forward for the project.If the province opts for a competitive bidding process for the Banff extension, Graham said CABR has committed to working with building trades unions in developing its bid.“There could well be other bidders,” he said.“We're not the only players in town, but we're the only ones that have actually put a proposal to the province on this project and this line.”Adam Waterous, chair of Liricon Capital and lead proponent of the project, also said the MOU demonstrates alignment between labour, private investors, and community advocates.“Passenger rail from the airport through downtown Calgary to Banff is more than transportation — it’s an economic development strategy,” Waterous said.“With collaboration across governments, Alberta can show leadership by building infrastructure that works for workers, communities, and the economy.”