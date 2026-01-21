News

Calgary airport–Banff rail project gains support from major building trades unions

Construction of the combined Calgary Airport–Downtown Express and the Banff extension would create around 1,700 full-time jobs.
Calgary Airport Banff Rail arriving at Banff Train Station.
Calgary Airport Banff Rail arriving at Banff Train Station. Courtesy Liricon/Plenary
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Construction
Abpol
Rail
Adam Waterous
Sean Strickland
Memorandum Of Understanding
Liricon Capital Ltd
Calgary Airport Banff Rail
Alberta rail projects
Bruce Graham
Major Projects Office
Rail Transit
canada's building trades union
building trades of alberta
project of national interest
Terry Parker

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news