Calgary amongst top 100 cities in the world

Calgary — you've ranked 85th among the world's best cities. This is according to the World Best Cities Report, determined by using "data-driven analysis" of over 270 cities worldwide, which identifies the "most globally influential and economically ascendant cities to live, visit and invest in."What does the data have to say about Calgary?In 2021, Calgary's population had a median age of 38 — ranking it as one of the youngest populations in Canada..This, according to Best Cities, is what helps its growth in the tech and creative sectors, which are filled with working-age people.Amongst its attributes, the 2024 $500-million BMO Centre expansion in Stampede Park ranked #122 amongst convention centres across the world.Calgary also notably has a #9 global ranking in the Educational Attainment subcategory which contributes to new life sciences, ag-tech, and clean-energy ventures. It's also ranked #30 in global labour participation — the percentage of people aged 15 and over who are employed or actively seeking work..As for the other major city in Alberta, Edmonton did not make the list.Amongst other Canadian cities that made the list, Toronto came in at 17, ranking #4 in educational attainment. Vancouver comes in next, ranking #41 with #6 in educational attainment and #5 in air quality.Then there's Montreal at rank 46, and #9 in educational attainment .Last, there's Ottawa, ranking #73 and #4 in global educational attainment.