Calgary and Edmonton mentioned repeatedly in Epstein files

CALGARY — Edmonton and Calgary are mentioned a number of times in the latest Epstein file release; from mentions of real estate to comments about entertainment, the Alberta cities seem to come up a notable amount of times.As discussed in the story released Monday, the most significant mention of the Alberta cities was in the interaction the child sex trafficker and suspected intelligence asset had with an unknown employee at CBC Edmonton.The extent of the relationship Epstein had with this individual is unknown; records do show plane tickets from Edmonton to New York after previous emails about the CBC employee possibly going to visit Epstein.Aside from this, there are also conversations of Edmonton and Calgary real estate, with emails between Epstein and New York-based property broker David Mitchell showing Epstein might've had property interests in Alberta. .In the email, Mitchell advises Epstein that "We need to focus on Alberta (Calgary Edmonton) real estate."Mitchell also makes reference to the "natural resource bounce" that Alberta real estate has as well as a favourable exchange rate of Canadian to American currency.The email was sent in early 2016..Another mention of Calgary is from an email exchange between Epstein and Julian Leese, the son of aristocratic British defence contractor Douglas Leese.The interaction seems to be Leese 'checking in' on Epstein. Epstein asks, "Where Ard you u," to which Leese responds "Calgary.""Fun?" questions Epstein. "NO," Leese responds, obviously not having the best time in Cowtown..The other major mention of the two cities would be in Epstein's interactions with Lawrence Krauss, a Canadian-American theoretical physicist, with whom Epstein had a long friendship. Edmonton and Calgary are brought up many times in emails with Krauss due to him doing lectures in both of the cities.In an exchange between Krauss and Epstein's personal assistant Lesley Groff, Krauss says that he can't call Epstein at the moment because "Am lecturing all day I Edmonton Alberta.".Besides Edmonton and Calgary, Banff is also mentioned a decent amount of times, as it seems Epstein was close to coming up to the alternative medicine retreat, which was set to be held at the Fairmount Banff Springs hotel.In an exchange between Epstein and a redacted individual, Epstein is asked if he wanted to attend the retreat hosted by alternative medicine guru Deepak Chopra..Epstein responded with a blunt "no," seemingly not wanting to bother with the retreat.This email, sent in 2017, was three years after Epstein had been allowed into Canada to attend a TED Talk in Vancouver, despite the fact his previous convictions should have made him inadmissible.A year after this email was sent, Epstein was denied entry into Canada when he wanted to go to Vancouver yet again for a TED conference.It's unclear whether he would've been allowed into Canada in 2017 if he had decided to go to Banff.