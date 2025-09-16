Calgary approves cannabis sales at all-ages events under new bylaw

Calgary city council has amended its business licence bylaw to allow cannabis retailers to sell at all-ages events, so long as sales and consumption take place in strictly controlled areas where minors are barred.The change brings Calgary’s rules in line with recent updates to the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission’s Retail Cannabis Store Handbook, which began permitting cannabis sales at all-ages entertainment events in July. Council had already approved cannabis sales at adult-only events earlier this year.“Aligning with provincial regulations helps reduce confusion and gives businesses a more reliable framework to operate within,” said Melanie Bishoff, the city’s manager of Business Experience. .She added the move supports clear regulations while prioritizing public safety.Under the new rules, cannabis retailers must apply for a temporary licence extension from the AGLC and follow all provincial requirements on safety and security. Sales and consumption areas must be clearly marked, separated from minors, and monitored. Calgary’s cannabis consumption bylaw still prohibits the sale or sampling of products inside designated consumption areas.The city says the update supports its Eventful City Strategy by giving local businesses new opportunities while maintaining oversight to prevent youth access and keep cannabis use controlled.