Calgary arrest leads to firearm charge in Surrey business shooting

A Calgary man is facing charges in connection with a 2025 shooting at a Surrey business, following a cross-provincial investigation by police in British Columbia and Alberta.The incident dates back to July 21, 2025, when officers with the Surrey Police Service responded to reports of damage at a business in the 8100 block of 128 St. Investigators determined the damage was caused by gunfire, though no injuries or additional property damage were reported.The case was initially handled by Surrey’s Frontline Investigative Support Team before being taken over by the BC Provincial Extortion Task Force.Following an extended investigation, police identified a suspect who was later located in Calgary. On Friday, officers arrested 22-year-old Jaskarn Singh.The BC Prosecution Service has since approved a charge of reckless discharge of a firearm. Singh appeared before a court in Alberta and was remanded into custody pending his transfer back to British Columbia. He remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing, with his next court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.Chief Supt. Duncan Pound said the arrest highlights the importance of coordination between law enforcement agencies across provincial lines. He credited the work of partner agencies, including the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams and the Calgary Police Service, in helping bring the suspect into custody.