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Calgary Battle of the Atlantic veteran salutes RCN's German sub purchase

Second World War veteran and Calgary resident Captain Bill Wilson, 102, says government's decision to select German manufacturer for sub procurement is 'a good decision'
Captain Bill Wilson RCN
Captain Bill Wilson RCN
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Bill Wilson
Battle Of The Atlantic
Canadian submarine fleet
Canadian submarine replacement plan
Captain Bill Wilson
Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems
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