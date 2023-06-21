Canmore RCMP

Authorities responded Thursday evening to a report of a missing toddler at a campground south of Canmore.

 Courtesy CBC/Radio-Canada

The RCMP with support from the Calgary Police Service arrested a youth in relation to terrorism offences on Thursday. 

It was the second time in a week a Calgary terror suspect has been arrested.

Tags

(6) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

The first Perp was 17 or under . . . not likely a Trucker.

The other was an Adult & likely one of our Justin's recent arrivals . . . here to "Colonize" for the religion of pieces I suspect.

Are they related ?

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

What did he do, pull out a water pistol?

Report Add Reply
michellestrudwick39
michellestrudwick39

Until I hear/read the charges, I won’t buy into anything. We’re supposed to go[ohmy], terrorists - in Calgary!! The way Canadian police (especially RCMP) throw around the term “terrorist”, I’m not inclined to believe it right off.

Report Add Reply
Craig R
Craig R

I agree. Maybe it was a convoy participant. RCMP have lost quite a bit if not all of their credibility over the last decade.

Report Add Reply
Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.