The RCMP with support from the Calgary Police Service arrested a youth in relation to terrorism offences on Thursday.
It was the second time in a week a Calgary terror suspect has been arrested.
The youth appeared in court in relation to Section 810.011 of the Criminal Code of Canada amid fears of a terrorism offence, according to a Wednesday press release. The release said the youth was released from custody pending a future court appearance and is subject to a number of strict conditions.
The Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents any future release of information about this person. As the criminal investigation is ongoing and before the courts, the RCMP will not be commenting further.
The RCMP didn't release his age.
It encourages people to remain vigilant and report any information on terrorism or related suspicious activity to the National Security Information Network at 1 (800) 420-5805 or by email at RCMP.NSIN-RISN.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or to their local police. If there is an immediate threat to people’s safety, they should call 911.
RCMP said on Friday a Calgary man is facing four terrorism-related charges following a national investigation.
Authorities announced the RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team and CPS arrested a local resident in relation to terrorism offences.
Calgary resident Zakarya Rida Hussein, 20, was charged with two counts of facilitating a terrorist activity contrary to Section 83.19 of the Criminal Code and two counts of participating in or contributing to, directly or indirectly, an activity of a terrorist group contrary to Section 83.18(1).
(6) comments
The first Perp was 17 or under . . . not likely a Trucker.
The other was an Adult & likely one of our Justin's recent arrivals . . . here to "Colonize" for the religion of pieces I suspect.
Are they related ?
What did he do, pull out a water pistol?
Until I hear/read the charges, I won’t buy into anything. We’re supposed to go[ohmy], terrorists - in Calgary!! The way Canadian police (especially RCMP) throw around the term “terrorist”, I’m not inclined to believe it right off.
I agree. Maybe it was a convoy participant. RCMP have lost quite a bit if not all of their credibility over the last decade.
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
