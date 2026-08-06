Calgary boys charged after robbery of 75-year-old woman outside her apartment

Two Calgary boys have been charged after police say they randomly targeted and robbed a 75-year-old woman outside her southeast apartment, leaving the senior with minor injuries.Calgary police said the robbery occurred around 6:45 p.m. on July 11 in the 6200 block of 17 Avenue S.E.According to investigators, the woman was walking from her vehicle to her apartment when two unknown males approached and attempted to steal her purse.Police say the victim fought back and screamed for help, prompting a neighbour to intervene. The suspects fled before officers arrived.The woman was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.Investigators reviewed CCTV footage, interviewed witnesses and compared evidence from a previous robbery before identifying two youth suspects.A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy have each been charged with one count of robbery.Neither can be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act."This was an unprovoked and opportunistic robbery that targeted a Calgarian going about their day," said Staff Sgt. Keith Shufelt of the Calgary Police Service District 4 General Investigations Unit."This incident will have a lasting impact on the victim, beyond her physical injuries."Shufelt said both the random nature of the alleged attack and the young ages of those charged are particularly concerning.