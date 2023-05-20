Raft Brew

The team at Raft Brew Labs 

 Courtesy Raft Brew Labs

Raft Brew Labs said beer is “not the exclusive domain of cis white heterosexual Christian men.”

“Our May 12 statement of solidarity with those experiencing exclusion from Craft Brewers Conference (CBC) triggered a wave of vitriol from noted deep thinkers Jonathan Kay and Jordan Peterson,” said Raft Brew in a statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

retiredpop
retiredpop

These woke agendas are getting very tiring. I definitely won't be trying any Raft products.

Report Add Reply
MechanicAndrew
MechanicAndrew

No wonder these two in the front are afraid of "toxic masculinity" - because they have none.

I love how pu...ies are coming out these days. Back in the days of my youth every p...sy was hiding that fact, but now they are proud of it, LOL.

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

One thing is clear: all woke ideology has one goal in common - which is: self destruction.

I will keep my eyes open for this brand and be sure to support their goal.

Report Add Reply
A Person
A Person

Looks like “The Team” prefers chlorinated tap water to their own (presumably free) swill at a ratio of 5:2.

I had a friend who was unwilling to learn how to swim with the rest of us teenagers. He would make a “raft” instead, using dead wood and garbage tied together, to insulate him from his uselessness/inadequacy. I shall always think of him when I see Raft Beer.

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

While I rarely drink beer, I wish to thank Raft Brew Labs for 'coming out'. It reduces the field of beers that I will choose to drink.

Good luck to them on choosing a demographic that is less than 1% of the population. Brilliant business plan!

Report Add Reply
ljstd007
ljstd007

They sure won’t see my business! Heard Raft was comparable to horse p*ss!

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Yet another reason I never have to spend a nickle in the cesspit that is Calgary.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Woketards are too funny!

Report Add Reply
timagis
timagis

The ones not attending are making their choice, not the people of Nashville. That's their town & when visiting anywhere you respect THEIR rules. You don't demand they all change to your ways. Didn't your parents teach you that? It's called manners, which is sorely lacking in the world today.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

What moronic diatribe

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

People should now boycott Raft Brew Labs. If they think that Christian men are so deplorable then let them enjoy business without them. See how long they last without actual beer drinking customers.

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

Here's a thought: Why don't people just mind their own business? Not everything is what you say it is just because you say it is.

Report Add Reply

