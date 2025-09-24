Calgary bridges named in honour of fallen soldier Nathan Hornburg

Two bridges over the Bow River on Stoney Tr. in northwest Calgary are being named to honour Cpl. Nathan Hornburg, a Canadian soldier who was killed in action in Afghanistan on September 24, 2007.Alberta’s government says the naming of the bridges serves as a permanent tribute to Hornburg’s service and ultimate sacrifice, as well as a recognition of the sacrifices made by Canadian soldiers at home and abroad. Commemorative signage will be installed in both directions near the bridge to honour Hornburg and Canadian military personnel.“Alberta’s government is pleased to recognize our troops, emergency responders and police, and the sacrifices they make while serving our country. Naming this new infrastructure is a tribute to Cpl. Nathan Hornburg for his ultimate sacrifice and will be a long-lasting reminder to the men and women who serve our country at home and abroad,” said Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors..Hornburg, a member of The King’s Own Calgary Regiment, was killed while working to recover a disabled tank. He grew up in Calgary and attended the Calgary Waldorf School, Bishop Carroll High School, and Mount Royal College.“It’s truly special that everyone who drives across this bridge will get to see his name. And it’s my hope that every time they see his name, they’ll associate it with the values that Nathan lived and died for,” said his sister, Rachel Herbert.Col. Chris Hunt of the 3rd Canadian Division Headquarters described Hornburg as “an ordinary Canadian who made the extraordinary decision to volunteer to fight for the rights of women and other Afghans against the Taliban.” Master Warrant Officer Pablo Fernandez of The King’s Own Calgary Regiment said: "“He was brilliant, he was dedicated, he was dependable and extremely skilled and, in my mind, soldiers like that don’t die. To this day Nathan, and his brave and selfless final act, are a big part of who we are as a regiment, and it has definitely shaped me, who I am, as a person and as a soldier.”The naming of the Calgary bridges follows a similar move in 2024, when Alberta dedicated two bridges on southwest Anthony Henday Dr. in Edmonton in memory of Edmonton Police Service officers who died in the line of duty.