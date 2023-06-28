Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
A record $50 million donation was made to the Calgary Cancer Centre from the Arthur JE Child Foundation.
“With this historic donation from the Arthur JE Child Foundation, the Alberta Cancer Foundation will be able to provide educational and research opportunities for those pursuing careers in the medical field, and world-class cancer care for patients navigating cancer treatments,” said Alberta Cancer Foundation CEO Wendy Beauchesne in a Wednesday press release.
“This gift will transform cancer care and research for generations of Albertans and Canadians.”
The release said the cancer centre — set to open in 2024 — will be named the Arthur JE Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre because of this donation. It said the gift will accelerate research innovations and provide world-leading cancer care and treatment to Calgarians, Albertans, and Canadians when the centre opens.
The donation represents the largest gift in the history of Alberta Health Services (AHS).
The release went on to say the Arthur JE Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre will be the largest comprehensive cancer centre in Canada and an innovative healthcare facility for research and education in oncology, delivering fully-integrated cancer care under one roof. It added the centre’s design — made up of two curving, L-shaped forms coming together in an embrace — will provide patients, families, and staff with a warm, comforting environment invoking hope and healing.
AHS President and CEO Mauro Chies said his organization is grateful for the gift in support of healthcare innovation and excellence.
“The support of philanthropists and our partners helps our teams improve care and care outcomes for all Albertans facing a diagnosis of cancer,” said Chies.
Chies acknowledged AHS will “look forward to the innovation, ground-breaking work, and world-class technologies that will be made possible for cancer care in this province, thanks to the Arthur JE Child Foundation.”
Former Burns Foods CEO Arthur JE Child was a prominent business executive who was known for his financial acumen and his personal philanthropy until his death in 1996. Child was recognized for his impressive record in business, military, education and public service — evidenced by him receiving the Order of Canada in 1985.
To further his legacy, the Arthur JE Child Foundation was created to receive the majority of his estate to continue his generosity.
“As an advocate for perpetual advancements in science and specifically medicine, Mr. Child was committed to supporting causes that will make a significant difference through research,” said Arthur JE Child Foundation Lead Trustee Lorne Jacobsen.
“This $50 million donation closely aligns with Mr. Child’s commitment to accelerate cancer care and research, not only in Alberta, but to help defeat cancer at every level around the world.”
It has donated about $100 million to a wide variety of charities around the world. Some of those existing investments support the attraction, retention, and development of leaders in research and innovation in cardiology and rheumatology.
Own.Cancer is an ambitious fundraising campaign raising $250 million for cancer care and research at the Arthur JE Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre, bringing researchers, medical teams, prevention experts, patients and families together in ways never before possible.
The Arthur JE Child Foundation’s donation is propelling the Own.Cancer campaign’s focus on tackling cancer in five main areas: decreasing cancer in the population, improving cancer treatment, improving patient experience, improving cancer outcomes, and empowering the best and brightest in cancer care and research.
Great, get Dr Makis back to work!
