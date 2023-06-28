Cancer centre

This architectural rendering shows what the new cancer centre at the northeast corner of the Foothills campus will look like. 

 Courtesy PCL Construction

A record $50 million donation was made to the Calgary Cancer Centre from the Arthur JE Child Foundation. 

“With this historic donation from the Arthur JE Child Foundation, the Alberta Cancer Foundation will be able to provide educational and research opportunities for those pursuing careers in the medical field, and world-class cancer care for patients navigating cancer treatments,” said Alberta Cancer Foundation CEO Wendy Beauchesne in a Wednesday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

Great, get Dr Makis back to work!

