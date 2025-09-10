Calgary Catholic school employee faces questions over vehement online anti-Israel comments

A Calgary-based school wellness worker is facing scrutiny over a series of social media posts calling for violence against Israel and Jewish people.Dina Vella, who is employed at St. Cecilia Catholic Elementary School, where she works directly with children, has repeatedly shared content online, calling for the death of Jews both in and outside of Israel.In one post, she wrote that she hopes they, “burn in hell.” She has also voiced support for the Islamic Republic of Iran — a regime the Canadian government designated as engaged in terrorism and gross human rights violations in 2022.Her X account features frequent slogans such as, “death to the IDF,” “death to Zionism,” and “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”On July 2, she posted: “death to the ziocult and its genocide-loving, cheering supporters in governments, media, organizations, etc.”.St. Cecilia Catholic Elementary School, located in southeast Calgary and known for its French immersion program, describes its mission on its website as creating a safe and supportive learning environment that “supports and nourishes the building of a caring community centred in Christ, with dignity for all.”According to her LinkedIn profile, Vella earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree from the University of Calgary and has worked with the Calgary Catholic School District since 2015.She is also allegedly listed as a registered member of the Alberta College of Social Workers (ACSW) registered under RSW #9257.When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the Calgary Catholic School District said, "the individual [in question] is currently on leave.""Our school district takes these matters extremely seriously, and we are reviewing the situation in accordance with our policies and procedures," the spokesperson said. "We are committed to ensuring a safe and respectful learning environment for all students and staff."The Western Standard has reached out to Vella for comment.