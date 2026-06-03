Calgary child-care centre placed on probation after repeated violations of Alberta standards

A Calgary child-care provider has been placed on a probationary licence after provincial officials identified ongoing violations involving child supervision, incident reporting and behaviour management practices.Alberta's Ministry of Education and Childcare announced Wednesday that Fit Kids Care, located at 8060 Silver Springs Blvd. N.W., has been issued a probationary licence that will remain in effect until Sept. 2.The province said the enforcement action was taken due to continued non-compliance with child-care regulations, including inadequate supervision of children, failure to report incidents and improper child guidance practices.Childcare Licensing officials are closely monitoring the facility during the probationary period, according to the ministry. A safety plan has also been implemented to ensure children are properly supervised and that behavioural issues are addressed using appropriate methods.As part of the probation order, the licence holder must notify all parents about the facility's status and provide proof of that notification to the ministry.Provincial officials said families seeking alternative child-care arrangements can contact Childcare Connect or use Alberta's online Child Care Lookup tool to find other licensed providers.Under Alberta regulations, child-care facilities that fail to meet provincial standards can face a range of enforcement measures, including licence suspensions, probationary licences, administrative penalties and permanent licence cancellations..The ministry said further action could be taken if risks to children continue or worsen during the probation period.If Fit Kids Care fails to return to compliance before Sept. 2, its licence will not be reinstated once the probationary period expires.The Alberta government said it regularly monitors licensed child-care providers to ensure compliance with the Early Learning and Child Care Act and its regulations.Child-care operators who disagree with a licensing decision have 30 days to file an appeal.Anyone with concerns about a licensed child-care facility can contact Childcare Connect through its toll-free reporting line.