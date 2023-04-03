Seton Library

Fairview Baptist Church will be running story hours with books about biblical principles at two Calgary Public Library (CPL) locations on April 13. 

“We’re doing a story time to celebrate boys and girls in a time, in a place, when people don’t even know what a man or woman is,” said Fairview Baptist Church senior pastor Tim Stephens in a Monday interview. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(8) comments

WCanada
WCanada

Yes, this!

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Good for them.👍

will1
will1

My wife and daughter were among those that stood outside the Calgary Remand Centre to support Pastor Stephens two years ago. This is proof that you can't keep a good man of God down! We should organize city wide Bible studies for youth and adults in the public libraries, too.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

I don't believe in sky ghosts, sacred rocks, trees, or animals but I respect and support one's right to do so.

Good move, Fairview Baptist Church. And good luck!

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Mr POOL in a LOOP - https://rumble.com/v2f7gic-creepy-video-shows-woke-teacher-indoctrinating-kids-into-thinking-they-are-.html

Left Coast
Left Coast

Excellent Idea . . .

how could they stop the Church after giving space to Pedophiles & Deviates?

Robadam
Robadam

Great outreach work!

GailMolsberry
GailMolsberry

Yes!!!!

