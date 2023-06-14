No parking

Oh yes, you can fight city hall and get action, as intense pushback by Calgarians has city council giving a full rethink on plans to charge citizens to park in front of their own homes.

Changes to the residential parking permit program, due to become effective on Aug. 1, would see annual fees for street parking in residential neighbourhoods increase to $50 for the first permit, $75 for a second permit, $125 for a third for a single address, plus two visitor permits priced at $75 each.

fpenner
fpenner

Chabot is a good guy. There only about three others on Council that are as well.

