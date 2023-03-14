Calgary city council voted 10-5 to pass a bylaw which seeks to put distance between protestors and public facilities.
“To recap, the recommendations in the report are to give three readings to the safe and inclusive access bylaw, to be effective immediately, and to give three readings to the public behaviour bylaw, also to be effective immediately,” said City of Calgary General Manager, Community Services Katie Black at the Tuesday vote.
“If these recommendations are approved, the proposed bylaws will protect all Calgarians, including members of communities that have historically and are currently experiencing exclusion and discrimination in our city.”
The safe and inclusive access bylaw restricts protests objecting to or disapproving of race, religious beliefs, colour, gender, gender identity, gender expression, physical disability, mental disability, age, ancestry, place of origin, marital status, source of income, family status, or sexual orientation. People would be banned from engaging in protests about these topics within 100 metres of an entrance to a community centre or library.
The public behaviour bylaw has been updated to include intimidation. Its maximum penalty for violating it has been increased to a $10,000 fine or one year in prison.
An amendment was made to direct City of Calgary administration to return to council in April with an update on the impacts of the new bylaw, which will help staff to determine if any changes are required.
The five councillors who voted against the motion were Jennifer Wyness, Sonya Sharp, Dan McLean, Sean Chu, and Andre Chabot.
Wyness questioned why Calgary police was not involved with the presentation.
“We’re addressing an issue that requires police and bylaw to work together,” she said.
Black said bylaw does not expect to have enforcement partners to be present when developing it. She added it “works with them behind the scenes to make sure we are coming to you with something that works for them.”
Wyness said bylaw did not give adequate time to have councillors’ questions answered. She asked numerous questions offline, and she has not obtained answers.
If Black wants councillors to engage with their constituents about the bylaw, Wyness said it cannot be done because it takes effect right away.
Calgary Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra said this council “has consistently and almost consistently unanimously supported a safe and inclusive vision for our city.”
“We are dealing with equity-seeking groups who are being targeted here, and so I want to laud administration for that quick action in trying to walk the talk council has set,” said Carra.
Since they are talking about equity-seeking groups, Carra said they are bringing the power of the state in to create safer spaces for them at public facilities. He acknowledged there is a juxtaposition with this, as the state has historically prevented equity-seeking groups from achieving equity.
Black said the bylaw will protect equity-seeking groups by referring to grounds protected under human rights legislation. The state is not picking who is legitimate.
He said the bylaw might not work as intended.
Calgary Coun. Raj Dhaliwal said he relates to the bylaw.
“As a person of colour, I have been in situations where I felt not comfortable getting out of the library because the people out there, I didn’t know what their intentions were,” said Dhaliwal.
The councillor went on to say every one has the right to a safe, inclusive environment. He said people have the responsibility to not infringe on others rights.
Black said people will continue to be able to protest. The prohibitions are specific to when services are operational and one hour before and after, and they are about protests related to grounds protected under human rights legislation.
From his understanding, he said it is more about protecting and preventing than punishing.
This vote comes after Mission7 pastor Derek Reimer was thrown out of a drag queen story time on February 25 at the Seton Library for disrupting it.
“We are now calling the police,” said a Seton Library employee.
Pastor Derek Reimer of Calgary, Canada is physically thrown out of an all ages drag queen story hour being hosted by @calgarylibrary pic.twitter.com/585qoCV9tT— Without Papers Pizza (@wopizza) February 26, 2023
A group of people grabbed him and dragged him out of the room the event was being held in. He fell to the ground and landed on his back.
Existing laws are fine, this is being done because the selected mayor said it would be done, she was selected for a reason, just doing her job. The movie will be over soon, she and her ilk will be sent packing.
