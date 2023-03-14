Gender protest 1

Around thirty people came to a protest for sex-based rights at City of Calgary community centres. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Calgary city council voted 10-5 to pass a bylaw which seeks to put distance between protestors and public facilities. 

“To recap, the recommendations in the report are to give three readings to the safe and inclusive access bylaw, to be effective immediately, and to give three readings to the public behaviour bylaw, also to be effective immediately,” said City of Calgary General Manager, Community Services Katie Black at the Tuesday vote. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Existing laws are fine, this is being done because the selected mayor said it would be done, she was selected for a reason, just doing her job. The movie will be over soon, she and her ilk will be sent packing.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.