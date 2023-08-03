Courtney Walcott

Courtney Walcott 

 Courtesy Helen Pike/CBC

Calgary Coun. Courtney Walcott said people should address increasing hate against sexual minorities. 

“So I'm not going to say this isn't Calgary, it is a part of it,” tweeted Walcott on Wednesday. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

This nonsense that we all must be forced to accept a bunch of weirdos as normal has to stop. Look I don’t care what a bunch of freaks want to wear or how they want to act n the privacy of their own home, and I don’t even care if two people of any sex want to get together and love each other. What I do care about is the lack of common decency, normal people do not parade around with the dycks and Arse hanging out, normal people do should

Not accept a man dressing up like a 2 dollar hooker with outrageous makeup and phallic symbols thst simulate sex in front of children. We have seen the total collapse and moral decay of society.

guest1019
guest1019

This intolerant hypocrite needs to take a good long look in the mirror. It is vile diatribe like his/he/she/it that continues to divide our once great country.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

I don’t care what you do in your own bedroom, but as soon as you bring it out into the open and start grooming the kids you open yourself up to the criticism and hate you complain about! You bring it on yourself! I do not agree with your way of life, I think it’s disgusting. But I won’t hate on you until you make it my business!

PersonOne
PersonOne

This person is being instrumental in the division of our society, and the fostering of hate toward a group that he/she is sure is out there. The fact he/she does not see this indicates concerning lack of perspective. Our counsellors are very much lacking in leadership skills.

JGL
JGL

Sounds like Walcott is threatening other Calgarians.

The police should be investigating this. Find out what "make bigots real uncomfortable" actually means and what this city councilor knows about it.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Pack your bags and get out then, you bigoted sphincter.

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

How could anyone in their right mind support using taxpayer money to make virtue signaling crosswalks. Then waste more taxpayer money on getting the police to investigate people who disagree with the virtue signaling narrative.

guest356
guest356

Vive la difference? Agreeing to disagree are clearly not part of the woke vocabulary.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

This so called bigot, can stay in town along with every other divers individual.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Every one should be entitled to their opinion. But today, any opposing view is not accepted. This man may be rude, and would have been labelled differently, had he stopped and discussed his view in a calm manner.

gtkeough
gtkeough

This moron of a councillor along with his like minded friends will suddenly wake up one day to the reality unicorns do not exist. When a relatively small percentage of the population gets too confident & pushes the silent majority too far, there will be a serious price to pay.

guest50
guest50

Maybe Walcott should leave town. There are plenty of jurisdictions that he could live in peacefully.

Walcott needs to understand that there are a great number of people in town who DO NOT wish to participate in their neighbors sex-based fantasies, fetishes or proclivities.

