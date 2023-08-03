Calgary Coun. Courtney Walcott said people should address increasing hate against sexual minorities.
“So I'm not going to say this isn't Calgary, it is a part of it,” tweeted Walcott on Wednesday.
"So I'm not going to say this isn't Calgary, it is a part of it," tweeted Walcott on Wednesday.
“So I'm not going to say this isn't Calgary, it is a part of it,” tweeted Walcott on Wednesday.
“But I will say, many people are building a Calgary that might make bigots real uncomfortable.”
The 2SLGBTQ+ community has seen increasing hate. Check the stats.So I'm not going to say this isn't Calgary, it is a part of it. But I will say, many people are building a Calgary that might make bigots real uncomfortableSpeak UpSupport PrideLove PeopleRead a Book#yyc https://t.co/jnT2IGoIfn— Courtney Walcott (@CWalcottYYC) August 2, 2023
He said people need to speak up, support Pride, love each other and read books.
Walcott was commenting on a Calgary man speaking out after being a victim of a homophobic and transphobic hate incident on Tuesday.
Calgary resident Ryan Massel was admiring a Pride crosswalk near Central Memorial Park when another man came along and said he disapproved of it.
“You’re a f*cking fag,” said the man.
Today I was a victim of Hate Speech in Calgary. I was excited to hear of a Pride Walk that was being painted so went to take a look and the verbal attack ensued. The police have reached out and I will pursue this under the criminal code of Canada. pic.twitter.com/zvISKMWfqk— Mr.Fab (@immrfabulous) August 1, 2023
Walcott apologized to Massel for this experience.
“Happy to take a walk with you in Central Memorial Park any time,” he said.
The Calgary Public Library (CPL) said in June it will be spending $100,000 to support the acquisition and development of resources which seek to acknowledge and honour sexual minorities.
“As libraries across North America see an increase in challenges and criticism of programs, resources, and their support of underrepresented voices in the 2SLGBTQ+ communities, Calgary Public Library wants to actively increase our holdings in this area and invest in the fight against misinformation and intolerance,” said CPL CEO Sarah Meilleur.
CPL said the spending amounts to 5,000 additional books, eBooks, and audiobooks in its collections; an increased selection of music and movies which are available for streaming; and a commitment to increase sexual minority content in its archives Calgary’s Story. It said the funding comes from supporters of the Calgary Public Library Foundation.
(12) comments
This nonsense that we all must be forced to accept a bunch of weirdos as normal has to stop. Look I don’t care what a bunch of freaks want to wear or how they want to act n the privacy of their own home, and I don’t even care if two people of any sex want to get together and love each other. What I do care about is the lack of common decency, normal people do not parade around with the dycks and Arse hanging out, normal people do should
Not accept a man dressing up like a 2 dollar hooker with outrageous makeup and phallic symbols thst simulate sex in front of children. We have seen the total collapse and moral decay of society.
This intolerant hypocrite needs to take a good long look in the mirror. It is vile diatribe like his/he/she/it that continues to divide our once great country.
I don’t care what you do in your own bedroom, but as soon as you bring it out into the open and start grooming the kids you open yourself up to the criticism and hate you complain about! You bring it on yourself! I do not agree with your way of life, I think it’s disgusting. But I won’t hate on you until you make it my business!
This person is being instrumental in the division of our society, and the fostering of hate toward a group that he/she is sure is out there. The fact he/she does not see this indicates concerning lack of perspective. Our counsellors are very much lacking in leadership skills.
Sounds like Walcott is threatening other Calgarians.
The police should be investigating this. Find out what "make bigots real uncomfortable" actually means and what this city councilor knows about it.
Pack your bags and get out then, you bigoted sphincter.
How could anyone in their right mind support using taxpayer money to make virtue signaling crosswalks. Then waste more taxpayer money on getting the police to investigate people who disagree with the virtue signaling narrative.
Vive la difference? Agreeing to disagree are clearly not part of the woke vocabulary.
This so called bigot, can stay in town along with every other divers individual.
Every one should be entitled to their opinion. But today, any opposing view is not accepted. This man may be rude, and would have been labelled differently, had he stopped and discussed his view in a calm manner.
This moron of a councillor along with his like minded friends will suddenly wake up one day to the reality unicorns do not exist. When a relatively small percentage of the population gets too confident & pushes the silent majority too far, there will be a serious price to pay.
Maybe Walcott should leave town. There are plenty of jurisdictions that he could live in peacefully.
Walcott needs to understand that there are a great number of people in town who DO NOT wish to participate in their neighbors sex-based fantasies, fetishes or proclivities.
