Courtney Walcott

Courtney Walcott 

 Courtesy Helen Pike/CBC

Calgary Coun. Courtney Walcott says city council needs to respond now to skyrocketing rent prices. 

“Five thousand three hundred families on Calgary Housing Company's waitlist,” tweeted Walcott on Tuesday. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Isn't this the very same city council that wants to charge every man, woman, and child inside the city limits $58,000 to fight the climate Emergency?

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Rural Alberta wants new citizens who want to work hard and keep more of their paycheque for themselves. I know of a completely empty apartment building with 10 units because no one wants to live 2.5 hours away from Edmonton. I could rent 2.5 units with 7 bedrooms for a 2 bedroom Calgary price, lol. Utilities are the unknown.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

Perhaps he and his woke counterparts on Calgary city council can give some of their huge salaries to help build some houses.

Report Add Reply
Sovereigntist
Sovereigntist

If this guy is smart enough to get elected, surely he is smart enough to understand that Calgary is responsible for their own housing shortages. More pandering from a lazy city council.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.