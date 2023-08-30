Calgary Coun. Courtney Walcott says city council needs to respond now to skyrocketing rent prices.
“Five thousand three hundred families on Calgary Housing Company's waitlist,” tweeted Walcott on Tuesday.
Calgary Coun. Courtney Walcott says city council needs to respond now to skyrocketing rent prices.
“Five thousand three hundred families on Calgary Housing Company's waitlist,” tweeted Walcott on Tuesday.
“Our affordability is eroding quickly.”
He said people “need to build more homes, and we need better protections for tenants.”
Walcott was commenting on Calgary’s rental prices increasing faster than any other major market in Canada, according to an Aug. 11 report conducted by Rentals.ca.
Rentals.ca found the price of a one- and two-bedroom rental in Calgary increased by 17% year-over-year.
It now costs an average of $1,718 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,121 for a two-bedroom in Calgary.
Canadian social justice activist Josh Reimer mocked Walcott for complaining about high rent prices.
“So Alberta is calling and there’s no room in the Inn?” said Reimer.
Social Next Conferences host Mike Morrison called this “all just fluff.”
“Cancel the arena deal,” said Morrison.
“Help these families instead.”
Calgary’s overall vacancy rate for purpose-built rental properties fell from 5.1% to 2.7% in 2022 — its lowest level since 2014 — according to a February study conducted by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).
“With Calgary’s economy growing beyond pre-pandemic levels, the rental market tightened to conditions not seen since Alberta’s last economic boom.,” said CMHC senior analyst, economics Michael Mak.
Mak said Calgary received its share of the record migration to Alberta last year, and while the supply of rental properties increased, it was not enough to meet demand.
Isn't this the very same city council that wants to charge every man, woman, and child inside the city limits $58,000 to fight the climate Emergency?
Rural Alberta wants new citizens who want to work hard and keep more of their paycheque for themselves. I know of a completely empty apartment building with 10 units because no one wants to live 2.5 hours away from Edmonton. I could rent 2.5 units with 7 bedrooms for a 2 bedroom Calgary price, lol. Utilities are the unknown.
Perhaps he and his woke counterparts on Calgary city council can give some of their huge salaries to help build some houses.
If this guy is smart enough to get elected, surely he is smart enough to understand that Calgary is responsible for their own housing shortages. More pandering from a lazy city council.
