Calgary commuters offered shuttles, free parking as transit to be disrupted for nine days

The City of Calgary will be closing certain stops on the Red Line line from the evening of November 24 to the morning of December 4 to transfer trains to the newly built track. The city has announced shuttle plans and free parking as travel alternatives for commuters, but still encourages people to “plan ahead and leave lots of extra travel time.”Calgary Transit also promised commuters a 25% discount on monthly passes for December. The nine-day partial closure will affect the South Red Line from City Hall/Bow Valley College to Chinook Stations. Northbound Macleod Trail will also have reduced lanes and periodical closures around Victoria Park/Stampede Station. General Manager of Operational Services with The City of Calgary Doug Morgan said the closure is a “significant” one for the transit system and the shuttle service is unprecedented, describing it as the “largest replacement shuttle service in our history.”“It is very rare for us to have a planned track shut down on a weekday because we know how important CTrain service is to our customers,” Morgan said. “We are making every effort to minimize disruptions, but we know that this will be a challenging week for travellers in this area.”“We want to thank customers and drivers for their patience as we get through the nine-day closure together.”Shuttle services will depart every five minutes from certain locations, and stop along the way at each closed station. There will also be direct shuttles that don’t make any stops. The city is also adding extra service for Calgary Flames games. Further, there will be about 1,000 free parking spots available at Heritage Park on weekdays and 600 spots at the Stampede Grounds for $7 a day. Drivers should consider entering the city from the west by Bow Trail and Deerfoot to Memorial, the city suggested.