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Calgary company launches Canadian dollar-backed stablecoin approved by Alberta's regulator

A Calgary-based fintech company has launched the first Canadian dollar-backed stablecoin issued by a financial institution after receiving regulatory approval from the Alberta Treasury Board and Finance.
A Calgary-based fintech company has launched the first Canadian dollar-backed stablecoin issued by a financial institution after receiving regulatory approval from the Alberta Treasury Board and Finance.Courtesy of Blockchain North via LinkedIn
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