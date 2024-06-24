Calgary construction company and supervisor fined $546,000 for fatal workplace accident

A devastating workplace incident on October 2, 2019, has resulted in significant fines for Volker Stevin Contracting Ltd. and its supervisor, Michael O'Neill. The Calgary Court of Justice convicted the company and supervisor of two counts each under occupational health and safety legislation, stemming from the fatal accident that claimed the life of a worker.The company was found guilty of failing to ensure the health and safety of the worker and permitting them to remain in the range of moving equipment. Volker Stevin Contracting Ltd. was fined $480,000, including a 20% victim fine surcharge. Supervisor Michael O'Neill was convicted of failing to ensure the worker's health and safety and exposing them to danger from moving equipment, resulting in a fine of $66,000, also including the surcharge.The incident occurred when the worker, who was working near a storm drain on a residential street in Airdrie, was struck by a vehicle driven by the supervisor, resulting in fatal injuries. The convictions and fines aim to hold the company and supervisor accountable for their failure to prioritize workplace safety.Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety laws are in place to provide guidance for employers to ensure healthy and safe workplaces, while also providing rights and protections for workers. The laws are enforced when failing to follow the rules results in a workplace fatality or serious injury, as seen in this tragic case.The company, supervisor, and the Crown have 30 days to appeal the sentences.