Calgary cop cleared in shooting of knife-wielding suicidal man

A Calgary Police Service officer who shot an approaching man armed with two knives five times has been cleared by Alberta's police watchdog.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has completed its investigation into the officer-involved shooting that occurred on August 5 2022. At 9:56 p.m. that evening, CPS responded to a 911 call reporting a potentially suicidal individual armed with two knives who had inflicted self-harm. The situation unfolded rapidly as multiple CPS officers, including the subject officer (SO) and EMS personnel arrived at the scene.The ASIRT investigation revealed the SO engaged the affected person (AP) in a non confrontational manner, attempting to de-escalate the situation. The AP, carrying a knife and boxcutter, refused to comply with requests to drop the weapons and started approaching the SO. The officer, fearing for his safety and that of others, discharged his forearm five times, resulting in the AP sustaining injuries.ASIRT's investigation determined the use of force by the SO was justifiable under sections 25 and 34 of the Criminal Code, as he reasonably believed it was necessary for self-preservation and the preservation of others.The report highlighted the dynamic nature of the situation and the immediate threat posed by the AP's actions. ASIRT's Assistant Executive Director Matthew Block concluded there are no reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred. The SO's actions were deemed reasonable and proportionate given the circumstances, leading to the defence available under the Criminal Code.