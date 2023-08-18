Calgary police hope the force is with them as they try and recover valuable memorabilia, including a Darth Vader mask signed by the cast members of Star Wars.
A cache of distinctive memorabilia from the realms of cinema, television and sports was pilfered earlier this year from Zero Latency On Tilt Calgary, a virtual reality enterprise situated at 6940 Fisher Road SE.
Now police are asking Calgarians to help them find the stolen goods.
About 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, two unidentified individuals shattered the establishment's glass entrance to gain entry, absconding with a collection of items.
The haul includes a limited-edition Darth Vader helmet from the iconic Star Wars franchise, adorned with signatures from the original cast members, a Star Trek jersey bearing autographs, a signed Calgary Flames jersey and an assortment of other invaluable collectibles.
Cumulatively, the stolen items hold an estimated value of around $51,000.
Of particular note is the stolen Darth Vader helmet, widely considered the most prized item in the collection.
The first suspect is described as wearing a black hooded sweater featuring white stripes along the arms, concealing their identity with a black toque and a grey balaclava. The suspect carried a black backpack and donned black gloves and sweatpants adorned with the word 'Champion' in red along the left leg. Completing the attire were black and white running shoes.
The second perpetrator sported a black and grey baseball hat bearing the phrase 'On Tilt.' Their face was concealed by a black balaclava, and they wore a black hooded zipper sweater with grey sleeves and hood. The suspect's clothing was rounded out by black pants, shoes, and gloves.
The two suspects fled the scene in what is believed to be a blue 2004 to 2007 Chevrolet Aveo.
Those with pertinent information regarding this incident, the identity of the suspects, or the whereabouts of the stolen items are urged to contact law enforcement at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be relayed to Crime Stoppers through a range of methods:
