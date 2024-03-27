Calgary cops warn child sex pervert back on the streets

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has issued a public warning regarding the relocation of a high-risk offender, Cody James Neubecker, who was released into the Calgary community Wednesday, after serving a five-year sentence for possession of child pornography and failure to comply with a prohibition order.Neubecker, 37, has a concerning criminal history, including previous convictions for sexual interference, luring minors under the age of 18 and 16, accessing child pornography, indecent exposure to minors and possession of child pornography, with the majority of his offences committed in the Calgary area.Described as approximately 6 ft., 220 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes, Neubecker is currently subject to a section 810.1 peace bond and will be closely monitored by the Calgary Police Service High-Risk Offender Program.The CPS has made the decision to issue this public information and warning in the interest of public safety, carefully considering all related concerns, including privacy and believing it is necessary to inform members of the community about Neubecker's release.However, the police emphasize that the intent of sharing this information is to enable individuals to take suitable precautionary measures and not to incite any form of vigilante action.The CPS High-Risk Offender Program (HROP) plays a crucial role in monitoring offenders deemed to have a high risk of reoffending in a violent or sexual manner. Collaborating with law enforcement partners, HROP officers assess an offender's risk factors and employ various tactics to ensure they adhere to court-imposed conditions aimed at managing their risk to the community. These conditions may include electronic monitoring, prohibitions on weapons, drugs, and alcohol, mandated counseling and treatment, curfews, and other relevant restrictions.The Calgary Police Service urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to Neubecker or any concerns regarding public safety to the authorities promptly.